Survey shows slide in food safety awareness

Each year, about one in eight Canadians — or four million people — are affected by a food-borne illness like norovirus, salmonella or listeria, leading to about 11,500 hospitalizations and some 240 deaths.

Many small things can be done to avoid problems, but the survey found a broad lack of knowledge about washing reusable shopping bags, rinsing poultry before cooking, as well as properly storing, defrosting and cooking meat and seafood.

More pregnant women and parents of young children in 2018 than in 2010 defrost meat or poultry at room temperature rather than in the fridge.

And seniors are more likely to view food as safe to consume past the best-before date, aren't aware of the proper temperature to leave a fridge — between 2 C and 4 C — and tend to believe frozen, breaded chicken products just need to be reheated rather than cooked through.

"The results of this survey also suggest an 'out of sight ... out-of-mind' tendency among the public with regards to safe food handling in general, food-borne illness and listeria in particular," the report says.

"In the absence of sustained messaging related to food safety, it is likely that consumer vigilance may lapse, especially with respect to specific food safety practices that have not yet become normalized or habitualized."

If the federal government wanted to increase food safety awareness with seniors — defined in the survey as anyone 60 and over — it should focus on consequences, said Wanda Morris, vice-president of advocacy with CARP, formerly known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons. She pointed to campaigns about falls that focus on the likelihood that not preventing them could lead seniors to live in long-term care homes.

She suggested food safety authorities should try "tying in an awareness campaign of 'do you want to save a few pennies and risk long-term care or death'. And the bigger fear is long-term care. In my experience people are more concerned with long-term care than they are about dying."

By Jordan Press, The Canadian Press