RECALLS: Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers, more make this week's list

News Jul 30, 2018 Toronto.com

Here is our weekly roundup of current product recalls. For more details on each, click on the links. Don't forget to check back next week for new items.

Food

Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers

Campbell Company of Canada is recalling Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

 

AJ International Trading is recalling Wulama brand Fish Tofu and Want Want brand Shake Jelly products. Healthy Canadians website/photo

Wulama brand Fish Tofu and Want Want brand Shake Jelly products

AJ International Trading is recalling Wulama brand Fish Tofu and Want Want brand Shake Jelly products from the marketplace because they may contain egg, sesame, and milk which are not declared on the label.

 

Sports/Fitness

Trek Bicycle Corporation recalls Bontrager Line Pro Flat Bicycle Pedals. Healthy Canadians website/photo

Trek Bicycle Corporation recalls Bontrager Line Pro Flat Bicycle Pedals

The pedals may have been manufactured with hydrogen embrittlement in the spindle of the pedals, causing one or both of the pedals to fail. When it fails, the pedal body separates from the spindle. If this happens while the bicycle is being operated, the rider could potentially lose control of the bicycle and fall.

