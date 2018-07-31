Drummond House receives donation of new mattresses from Mississauga's Springwall

The women and children who call Drummond House home will sleep tight thanks to Springwall Sleep Products, which recently donated new mattresses, mattress covers and pillows to the Waterdown transitional home.

“It’s really great, it’s been a really a good blessing,” said Drummond House executive director Debra Tigchelaar, founder of Eagle's Nest Association of Waterdown.

This isn't the first time Springwall Sleep Products has stepped in to help.

“When we first opened this house, which was 14 years ago, we spoke with Springwall and they actually donated all the original beds for all of the rooms," said Tigchelaar, who recently ran into one of the Mississauga-based business representatives and mentioned the beds at the house were getting old.

“The next thing I knew, I got a call," she said, adding “It’s a huge donation for us.”

Drummond House received five twin, one queen and one double mattresses.

The donation came at a time when the staff had been looking for support of the not-for-profit organization.

“Our funding is lower in the summer and so we’re finding the need for more funding and now we’re being given gift in kind, which is an incredible savings for our budget,” said Tigchelaar.

According to Amanda DeVries, director of development and children’s programs, the donation was worth almost $3,000.

“One of the exciting things too is that when our residents come in, we want to love on them and care for them the best we can," she said. "When you have a new mattress and new pillows and even just new sheets and different things, that just is that extra care that we can give them."