Homeowner injured in Flamborough blaze

A resident was injured in a fire that broke out during renovations at a Flamborough home Monday afternoon.

"They were doing some plumbing work ... and it ignited a small fire," city spokesperson Allison Jones said about an hour after the blaze broke out at the single-family home.

One of the homeowners suffered a burn and lacerations to the hand and was sent to hospital with paramedics.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 20 Marshboro Ave., which is off Highway 8 in Greensville, around 1:30 p.m.