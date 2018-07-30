Feds reject call to decriminalize all drugs

OTTAWA — The federal government says it is not interested in decriminalizing any drugs beyond marijuana, despite calls from Canada's two largest cities to consider the measure.

As the opioid epidemic washes over the country, Montreal and Toronto are urging the federal government to treat drug use as a public health issue, rather than a criminal one.

Montreal's public health department has just thrown its support behind a report released recently by Toronto's board of health which urges the federal government to decriminalize all drugs.

A Health Canada report last month found that nearly 4,000 Canadians died from an apparent opioid overdose in 2017, including 303 opioid overdose-related deaths in Toronto.