B.C. police arrest man in alleged gang murder

SURREY, B.C. — Police in British Columbia have arrested and charged an Ontario man with first-degree murder dating back to what they say was the height of a gang war in Metro Vancouver.

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton says 37-year-old Kreshnik Ismailaj is accused of the February 2009 killing of Kevin Leclair, and he'll remain in police custody while a trial date is set.

Police say in a statement that Ismailaj was tracked down by the provincial anti-gang unit, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., and arrested without incident in Whitby, Ont., on July 27.

Kreshnik has no previous criminal record, and is believed to have recently moved to Ontario from B.C.