The corporate climb: Stalled progress for women in Canadian C-suites

And yet, the C-suite remains a domain largely occupied by men.

Two-thirds, or 40 of the TSX 60 index of influential companies, did not cite any women NEOs in 2017 disclosures. (Loblaws Companies Ltd. and parent George Weston Ltd. are both listed on the TSX 60, and both cite Sarah Davis, president of Loblaw, as an NEO.) That figure is little changed from 2012 data, though the analysis of that year was limited to 59 firms because oil and gas heavyweight Nexen was delisted after being acquired and did not put out an NEO list.

"I am surprised that there has been no movement," said Janice Fukakusa, former chief administrative officer and chief financial officer of the Royal Bank of Canada and one of the few women on the list of NEOs.

"The only way you can increase participation is for women to look up and see themselves represented. So, this is not a good statistic for us."

Over the past five years, 36 per cent, or 116 men who were deemed NEOs in 2012 were still on the influential list in 2017, while just six women remained in the elite group five years later, representing 30 per cent.

The eye-opening data suggests the efforts to accelerate gender diversity haven't yielded the desired results, said Camilla Sutton, president and chief executive of Women in Capital Markets.

"If you took the pulse of the nation, in terms of the change that's happened versus the change that the data suggests, I don't think that would be correlated at all," she reflected on the analysis.

"The data would suggest that we've gone backwards, on many measures."

The analysis also makes apparent that the long-standing gender wage gap is a problem even for women at the top of their game.

In 2017, the average total compensation for female NEOs was $3.24 million, compared to $5.08 million for men — a difference of 36 per cent. That's a slight improvement from the 38 per cent gap in 2012.

The disparity is even wider among the earners at the very top.

The highest paid male NEO, auto parts maker Magna International Inc.'s president and chief executive Donald Walker, received a total compensation package worth $25.54 million.

Meanwhile, the highest paid female NEO, Marianne Harrison, Manulife Financial's president and chief executive of the insurer's U.S. division, was paid $5.96 million. Harrison declined to comment for this story.

A dozen women on the NEO list who spoke to The Canadian Press suggested a range of reasons for why they think women still lag behind men in terms of representation and compensation.

They pointed to an overreliance on the 'old boys' club' for executive searches, an unwillingness within some companies to challenge cultural norms that have left women out of top jobs, little workplace support for women, as well as a lack of confidence and risk-taking among women.

Nora Duke, an executive vice-president of sustainability at electric utility holding company Fortis Inc. who is among the women on the list, believes there are few women in prominent roles because of the time it takes for leadership positions to become available and women to rise to a level that makes them attainable.

"I don't think (companies) necessarily choose to discriminate against women, but I think there are some natural biases," she said, noting that many organizations are packed with men in leadership roles, who have worked together for years.

"It is a comfortable situation and you just tend to continue in that format, until you really make a point of thinking differently about it… I think it is this concept of unconscious bias."

The Canadian Press reached out to all of the TSX 60 companies who did not list any women NEOs to ask why.

Companies that responded said women are better represented in senior leadership roles and on their boards of directors than in their corporate management suite. The firms also pointed to various ongoing and new initiatives to further foster diversity in their highest ranks and on their board, and public pledges to do so. Eight companies declined to respond, and six did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Still, the executive women interviewed by The Canadian Press felt that the lack of women in the companies' upper ranks makes it harder for those climbing the career ladder to picture themselves at the top, and gives women less of a voice at the executive table to help shape the corporate culture.

While the Me Too movement is centred on the sexual misconduct and harassment women face, there is an optimism that its momentum can help propel progress on other fronts, including inclusion in the corner office and equal pay.

"It really does give women that empowerment to speak up, about even things like staffing decisions ... There is a broader good that's happening," said Fukakusa, now the chair of the board of the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Changes will come, albeit slowly, many women agreed.

Goldcorp's Ripley said she is disappointed that she is among the few women to reach the elite levels of TSX 60 companies.

"I am hopeful that in the coming years there will be more women on the list," she added.

"But there is a long way to go."

—With files from Zaid Noorsumar

By Armina Ligaya and Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press