Imperial Oil to replace 63 km of jet fuel pipeline

“On private land, we have an easement on that property,” he said, adding the company expects to be able to install the replacement pipeline within the easement. “On the Hydro One lands, we are going to try to move the pipeline — right now it is adjacent to a lot of residential areas. We’re going to try to work with Hydro One to move to the other side of corridor.”

He noted Imperial Oil has just begun its negotiations with Hydro One, adding if they move the pipeline as planned, they may require new easements.

The roughly eight-kilometre stretch of pipeline that runs through Flamborough is located solely on private lands, Tourigny noted.

The pipeline will be replaced with a combination of open-cut construction and trenchless technology. Open-cut involves laying and bending the pipe to match land contours, welding and testing the pipe, then lowering it into a trench.

Trenchless technology uses horizontal directional drilling, where a hole is drilled along a designed path and the pipe is pulled into the hole.

Tourigny noted that technology will be used in sensitive environmental areas, such as the Credit River Valley, and under roadways.

Imperial is expected to submit plans to the Ontario Energy Board in late 2018 or early 2019, with construction getting underway in late 2019. The pipeline is expected to be in service by late 2020.

Zimmer noted Imperial Oil isn’t sharing the cost of the project, adding the company is paying 100 per cent of costs.

Following the connection of the new pipeline, the current pipeline will be deactivated, cleaned, filled with nitrogen and left in place.

“Imperial is responsible for ongoing monitoring and maintenance of the deactivated line,” Zimmer said. “It’s not like we decommission it and walk away.”

