Who's running for Catholic trustee in Hamilton?

Eighteen candidates have registered to represent Hamilton Catholic ratepayers in the fall municipal election. That number is slightly less than the 21 candidates who ran for Catholic trustee in 2014.
Candidate registration for the election kicked off May 1 and wrapped up July 27.
Of the registered candidates, four incumbents have been acclaimed, guaranteeing their return to the horseshoe table following the Oct. 22 vote. They include Mark Valvasori, who will represent wards 1, 2 and 15; Anthony Perri (wards 3-4); Pat Daly, Ward 7 trustee and the board’s longtime chair; and Ward 10 incumbent Mary Nardini.
Carolyn Cornale, sitting trustee for Dundas, Ancaster and Flamborough, and Paul DiFrancesco, trustee for wards 9-11, are not seeking re-election.
The Ward 5 race will include incumbent Aldo D’Intino and former trustee Ralph Agostino. Running for trustee in Ward 6 are Joseph Baiardo, Ellen Agostino and Elen Ranas.
As a result of the municipal ward boundary reconfiguration, the successful Ward 8 candidate will also represent those residing in the new Ward 14. Candidates include incumbent John Valvasori and George Kalacherry.
Nominees for the newly reconfigured wards 12 and 13 include Waterdown resident Phil Homerski, Neil Chopp of Dundas and Olya Lydia Chan.
“New faces always bring perspectives and contribute in different ways,” said Daly of the municipal election race.
Once voters have their say on Oct. 22, changes are expected as trustees take to their elected roles.
However, Daly is hopeful that the changes will continue to build on the groundwork already laid out.
“I wouldn’t want to see radical change of (?) the status quo,” he said. “Obviously our board and the staff throughout our system has always been committed to building on the strong foundation we have of Catholic education in our community and committed to continuous improvement, so whoever the nine trustees are, I know that they will all be committed to that.”
Eighteen candidates have registered to represent Hamilton Catholic ratepayers in the fall municipal election. That number is slightly less than the 21 candidates who ran for Catholic trustee in 2014.
Candidate registration for the election kicked off May 1 and wrapped up July 27.
Of the registered candidates, four incumbents have been acclaimed, guaranteeing their return to the horseshoe table following the Oct. 22 vote. They include Mark Valvasori, who will represent wards 1, 2 and 15; Anthony Perri (wards 3-4); Pat Daly, Ward 7 trustee and the board’s longtime chair; and Ward 10 incumbent Mary Nardini.
Carolyn Cornale, sitting trustee for Dundas, Ancaster and Flamborough, and Paul DiFrancesco, trustee for wards 9-11, are not seeking re-election.
The Ward 5 race will include incumbent Aldo D’Intino and former trustee Ralph Agostino. Running for trustee in Ward 6 are Joseph Baiardo, Ellen Agostino and Elen Ranas.
As a result of the municipal ward boundary reconfiguration, the successful Ward 8 candidate will also represent those residing in the new Ward 14. Candidates include incumbent John Valvasori and George Kalacherry.
Nominees for the newly reconfigured wards 12 and 13 include Waterdown resident Phil Homerski, Neil Chopp of Dundas and Olya Lydia Chan.
“New faces always bring perspectives and contribute in different ways,” said Daly of the municipal election race.
Once voters have their say on Oct. 22, changes are expected as trustees take to their elected roles.
However, Daly is hopeful that the changes will continue to build on the groundwork already laid out.
“I wouldn’t want to see radical change of (?) the status quo,” he said. “Obviously our board and the staff throughout our system has always been committed to building on the strong foundation we have of Catholic education in our community and committed to continuous improvement, so whoever the nine trustees are, I know that they will all be committed to that.”
Eighteen candidates have registered to represent Hamilton Catholic ratepayers in the fall municipal election. That number is slightly less than the 21 candidates who ran for Catholic trustee in 2014.
Candidate registration for the election kicked off May 1 and wrapped up July 27.
Of the registered candidates, four incumbents have been acclaimed, guaranteeing their return to the horseshoe table following the Oct. 22 vote. They include Mark Valvasori, who will represent wards 1, 2 and 15; Anthony Perri (wards 3-4); Pat Daly, Ward 7 trustee and the board’s longtime chair; and Ward 10 incumbent Mary Nardini.
Carolyn Cornale, sitting trustee for Dundas, Ancaster and Flamborough, and Paul DiFrancesco, trustee for wards 9-11, are not seeking re-election.
The Ward 5 race will include incumbent Aldo D’Intino and former trustee Ralph Agostino. Running for trustee in Ward 6 are Joseph Baiardo, Ellen Agostino and Elen Ranas.
As a result of the municipal ward boundary reconfiguration, the successful Ward 8 candidate will also represent those residing in the new Ward 14. Candidates include incumbent John Valvasori and George Kalacherry.
Nominees for the newly reconfigured wards 12 and 13 include Waterdown resident Phil Homerski, Neil Chopp of Dundas and Olya Lydia Chan.
“New faces always bring perspectives and contribute in different ways,” said Daly of the municipal election race.
Once voters have their say on Oct. 22, changes are expected as trustees take to their elected roles.
However, Daly is hopeful that the changes will continue to build on the groundwork already laid out.
“I wouldn’t want to see radical change of (?) the status quo,” he said. “Obviously our board and the staff throughout our system has always been committed to building on the strong foundation we have of Catholic education in our community and committed to continuous improvement, so whoever the nine trustees are, I know that they will all be committed to that.”