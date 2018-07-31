Who's running for Catholic trustee in Hamilton?

Eighteen candidates have registered to represent Hamilton Catholic ratepayers in the fall municipal election. That number is slightly less than the 21 candidates who ran for Catholic trustee in 2014.

Candidate registration for the election kicked off May 1 and wrapped up July 27.

Of the registered candidates, four incumbents have been acclaimed, guaranteeing their return to the horseshoe table following the Oct. 22 vote. They include Mark Valvasori, who will represent wards 1, 2 and 15; Anthony Perri (wards 3-4); Pat Daly, Ward 7 trustee and the board’s longtime chair; and Ward 10 incumbent Mary Nardini.

Carolyn Cornale, sitting trustee for Dundas, Ancaster and Flamborough, and Paul DiFrancesco, trustee for wards 9-11, are not seeking re-election.