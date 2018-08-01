West Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta decides not run in new ward

After 12 years representing Ward 14 at Hamilton City Hall, Robert Pasuta decided not to stand for reelection in a new ward.
Pasuta’s all-rural Ward 14 was removed by an Ontario Municipal Board decision on the city’s ward boundaries, which made west Flamborough part of wards 12 and 13.
The three-term councillor admitted he thought long and hard about running in a different ward.
“I thought about it almost right to the very end about running,” said Pasuta, noting he had considered running in either Ward 13, which encompasses Dundas and part of west Flamborough, or Ward 15, where he lives.
“But I just love the rural stuff and I didn’t want to get involved too much in the urban issues,” he said. “Like you have in Dundas, Ancaster or particularly in Waterdown.”
He noted it is frustrating to see the way urban issues are handled at the city level.
“I just thought, ‘How much difference can I make, if any?’"
He said Premier Doug Ford’s decision to step in and effectively cut Toronto city council in half — from 47 seats to 25 — struck a particular chord with him.
“When I heard about what Ford had done in Toronto … I thought back and thought, ‘Why couldn’t Wynne or somebody within the provincial government have spoken up about losing a totally unique rural ward for the City of Hamilton?’” he said.
However, Pasuta said that opportunity has passed and instead, he plans to spend his time farming.
“That’s how I made my living my whole life,” he said. “Never worked off the farm until politics.”
As well, Pasuta noted he’s 65 years old, with five grandchildren and more on the way.
“I’m going to enjoy life,” he said. “The cold bothers me and I’m going to spend time in Florida, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.”
He admitted the health issues he dealt with over the last term did play a role in his decision to not stand for election.
Pasuta suffered back to back blows to his head and body in December 2016 that kept him away from council for more than six months recovering.
“It’s part of it too,” he said of the injuries. “I’m better, but I can tell you if people think being a councillor is easy to do and you’re only there part-time ...
“It’s more than full-time and it gets very stressful at times.”
However, Pasuta didn’t close the book on his political career, noting there are “opportunities that have come forward.”
While he wouldn’t specify what the opportunities may be, he noted they would be on a part-time basis.
“I’ve served 12 years,” he said. “I hope I made a difference.
“To me, it’s not a career, it’s a commitment you make,” he continued. “I’ve had so many people ask me and tell me to run again — they wanted me to run.
“I said, ‘No, I think I’m done.’”
Pasuta admitted he is bitter that council didn’t support his motion to fight the OMB’s ward boundary review decision, which removed Pasuta’s all-rural Ward 14, in provincial court.
“There’s no doubt, I’m bitter about the way council didn’t support my motion to appeal it,” he said. “I’m not picking on any particular person, but I’m bitter about that.
“And so are the residents.”
Looking back on his 12 years at the council table, Pasuta said he thinks he was able to get council and staff to better understand the rural way of life and the rural residents of the ward.
“I helped all kinds of people with permits and planning issues,” he said. “We got a lot of roads redone — and I’m continuing to get them done.”
As well, Pasuta added he had the opportunity to sit on the Rural Ontario Municipal Association board.
“That’s an important place to be,” he said.
He also noted the new Greensville and Beverly school and community hubs are important projects, working closely with former trustee Karen Turkstra, Ward 13 and 14 trustee Greg Van Geffen and board chairperson Todd White.
“It was good doing it,” he said of his time on council. “I enjoyed, but the last little bit was a little bit frustrating.
“I did what I could, the best I could — I sacrificed the farm for it — but I’m going to go back to the farm and bring it back to what it used to be.”
