West Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta decides not run in new ward

“That’s how I made my living my whole life,” he said. “Never worked off the farm until politics.”

As well, Pasuta noted he’s 65 years old, with five grandchildren and more on the way.

“I’m going to enjoy life,” he said. “The cold bothers me and I’m going to spend time in Florida, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.”

He admitted the health issues he dealt with over the last term did play a role in his decision to not stand for election.

Pasuta suffered back to back blows to his head and body in December 2016 that kept him away from council for more than six months recovering.

“It’s part of it too,” he said of the injuries. “I’m better, but I can tell you if people think being a councillor is easy to do and you’re only there part-time ...

“It’s more than full-time and it gets very stressful at times.”

However, Pasuta didn’t close the book on his political career, noting there are “opportunities that have come forward.”

While he wouldn’t specify what the opportunities may be, he noted they would be on a part-time basis.

“I’ve served 12 years,” he said. “I hope I made a difference.

“To me, it’s not a career, it’s a commitment you make,” he continued. “I’ve had so many people ask me and tell me to run again — they wanted me to run.

“I said, ‘No, I think I’m done.’”

Pasuta admitted he is bitter that council didn’t support his motion to fight the OMB’s ward boundary review decision, which removed Pasuta’s all-rural Ward 14, in provincial court.

“There’s no doubt, I’m bitter about the way council didn’t support my motion to appeal it,” he said. “I’m not picking on any particular person, but I’m bitter about that.

“And so are the residents.”

Looking back on his 12 years at the council table, Pasuta said he thinks he was able to get council and staff to better understand the rural way of life and the rural residents of the ward.

“I helped all kinds of people with permits and planning issues,” he said. “We got a lot of roads redone — and I’m continuing to get them done.”

As well, Pasuta added he had the opportunity to sit on the Rural Ontario Municipal Association board.

“That’s an important place to be,” he said.

He also noted the new Greensville and Beverly school and community hubs are important projects, working closely with former trustee Karen Turkstra, Ward 13 and 14 trustee Greg Van Geffen and board chairperson Todd White.

“It was good doing it,” he said of his time on council. “I enjoyed, but the last little bit was a little bit frustrating.

“I did what I could, the best I could — I sacrificed the farm for it — but I’m going to go back to the farm and bring it back to what it used to be.”