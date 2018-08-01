Torstar sees Q2 profit helped by tax credit

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. had a $4.8-million profit attributable to shareholders and improved adjusted earnings in the second quarter, partly because of cost reductions and partly due to a provincial tax credit that offset labour costs.

In the comparable period last year, Torstar posted a loss of just under $7 million.

Net income in the three months ended June 30 was equal to six cents per share, which compared with a loss of nine cents per share in last year's second quarter.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations equalled 16 cents per share, compared with a loss of three cents per share a year ago.