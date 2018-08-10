ONTARIO COLD CASE: A murder, an arrest, and a shocking twist

In October of 2012 Claudio Cara’s daughter Annalisa made an emotional appeal for information in the case. Flanked during a news conference by two Durham police homicide detectives, Annalisa wept as she recounted the times she’d spent with her father.

"Every Valentine's Day he would play Cupid and buy me a bouquet of flowers and chocolates," she said.

"My father was great. He was kind and thoughtful, with a great sense of humour. He always had witty one liners and was teaching me Italian in preparation for me to travel there and connect with my heritage."

The killing was a devastating blow, Annalisa Cara said.

"I had a very close relationship with my father and loved to spend time with him. He was a very significant person in my life and it's been very lonely and sad without him," she said. "My life has drastically changed since that day, I miss his loving embrace and words of wisdom. He gave me strength."

During the media session, police outlined what was known about Claudio’s activities in the hours leading up to his death.

After spending time with Annalisa on Feb. 14, Claudio Cara went to a Swiss Chalet on Taunton Road in Oshawa, where he planned to meet friends for dinner. But he left the restaurant without meeting them. Around 10:30 p.m. Cara bought lottery tickets at a store on Simcoe Street North. He returned home between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

"It's out of character for Mr. Cara to simply drive around alone. It's our belief that he met with someone," a detective told reporters.

Exactly three weeks later, police announced an arrest: Claudio Cara’s son, Frank, then 28, was charged with second-degree murder.

The seriousness of the charge meant that Frank Cara remained in custody as he awaited trial. When he did make a bid for release on bail, in June of 2013, the application was dismissed by a Superior Court judge.

During that bail hearing a prosecutor described the case against Frank Cara as circumstantial, but strong. Tendered as evidence against Frank were allegations that he and Claudio had been at loggerheads, primarily over Frank’s lifestyle, and that Claudio wanted Frank out of the house. Also noted was the fact that during the police investigation Frank had refused a request to submit to a polygraph test on the grounds that the technology is not 100 per cent reliable.

In denying Frank’s release on bail, Justice Hugh O’Connell noted the case against him was “exceptionally strong circumstantially.”

Frank Cara had an opportunity and a motive to kill his father, the judge noted, adding there was “not one scintilla of evidence of a struggle” at the scene, leading to the conclusion that Claudio Cara knew his killer.

Then, just before Christmas of 2013, there was another startling development in the case: The Crown withdrew the murder charge against Frank Cara. The reason was the emergence of evidence that exonerated the murdered man’s son, according to defence lawyer Bernie O’Brien.

The new evidence — data gathered from the Claudio Cara’s pacemaker — helped clear Frank in the killing, O’Brien said. The data, which indicated Claudio’s heart stopped beating at 10:35 a.m. on the day of the murder, supported Frank Cara’s alibi that he was visiting his grandparents when his father was killed.

“We were able to scientifically prove that Frank Cara did not kill his father,” said O’Brien. “Frank Cara was in the presence of four witnesses at the time the killing was alleged to have occurred.”

The pacemaker data was “not information the police analyzed,” O’Brien said.

“Mr. Cara is an innocent man,” said O’Brien. “It’s a heinous crime he was wrongly accused of.”

Frank Cara later launched a lawsuit against Durham police.

As of this date, the killing of Claudio Cara remains unsolved. According to information on the Durham police website, a project team continues to investigate the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-579-1520, ext. 5400.