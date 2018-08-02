Hamilton teen hurt in suspected car stunt in parking lot

Hamilton teen injured in suspected car stunt in parking lot

Hamilton police are looking for witnesses to a crash in Waterdown last week where a 17-year-old girl was hit by a car and seriously injured in the midst of what police believe was a stunt. The crash happened around 1 a.m. July 26 in the parking lot of 115 Hamilton St. where a Fortinos and other businesses are located. The injured teen and the teen girl driving knew each other and may have been attempting a stunt when the crash happened, police said. It's believed the incident was being videotaped and that there were many witnesses. The 17-year-old Hamilton girl was sent to hospital with serious, but non- life threatening injuries. The driver of the 2012 Hyundai Accent, an 18-year-old Hamilton woman, was not injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact Collision Reconstruction Unit Det. Const. Jaimi Bannon at 905-546-4753. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.

Three suspects sought in serious Hamilton assault

Hamilton police are looking for help identifying three men wanted in connection with a serious assault that happened last month. A 52-year-old man was seriously injured when he was assaulted at Upper Ottawa and Larch streets around 11 p.m. June 4. Police are asking for help identify the three wanted men. The first suspect is described as a black man, between 20 and 25, six-foot-two, with a muscular build. He was wearing a long-sleeved green shirt and grey pants. The second suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 25, five-foot-eight to six-foot. He was wearing a red ball cap, black shirt with the number 23 in white on the back and dark jeans. The third suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 25, five-foot-eight to six-foot. He was wearing a black ball cap with red bill, black T-shirt with red lettering on the front and black shorts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Kevin Heyink at 905-546-8964. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

West Nile virus re-appears in Simcoe mosquitoes

SIMCOE — For the first time in five years, the West Nile virus (WNV) has appeared in Haldimand-Norfolk in testing on batches of mosquitoes. The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reports that the mosquitoes which tested positive for the virus came from one of the unit's traps located in Simcoe. Mosquito trapping is done as part of the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit's West Nile Program to monitor and report local activity and to mitigate the risk of people contracting WNV. The HNHU does ongoing surveillance throughout the active mosquito season to determine risk of WNV transmission to the community. "Since 2001, West Nile has spread throughout much of Canada and there is no indication that it is going away," said Kris Lutzi, senior public health inspector at the HNHU. "The virus continues to circulate in the region and the public should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites." The presence of the virus has fluctuated over the past five years. Between 2013 and 2015, there were no reported human cases. Single cases of West Nile virus in humans were reported by the HNHU in both 2016 and 2017. To date, no human cases have been recorded in 2018.