Hamilton teen injured in suspected car stunt in parking lot

Hamilton police are looking for witnesses to a crash in Waterdown last week where a 17-year-old girl was hit by a car and seriously injured in the midst of what police believe was a stunt.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. July 26 in the parking lot of 115 Hamilton St. where a Fortinos and other businesses are located.

The injured teen and the teen girl driving knew each other and may have been attempting a stunt when the crash happened, police said. It's believed the incident was being videotaped and that there were many witnesses.

The 17-year-old Hamilton girl was sent to hospital with serious, but non- life threatening injuries.