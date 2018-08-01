Dundas thefts suspect held without bail

The suspect in thefts from four Dundas homes has been in custody since his arrest on July 19.
Dundas resident Shane Hicks, 32, faces a total of four charges including alleged July 13 thefts from two South Street East homes, a June 15 theft from a Parkside Avenue home and a June 12 theft from an East Street North home.
Hicks appeared in court by video on Monday, July 30. Duty counsel Kirstie Bloomfield told court Hicks is represented by Hamilton lawyer Jaime Stevenson, who left instructions for Hicks to apply for legal aid. Bloomfield said Stephenson picked up disclosure from the crown attorney earlier that day.
Hicks is scheduled to return to court on August 7 at 10 a.m. He is on a special list of matters that will be reviewed that morning for a decision on whether or not he will appear by video or in person. It’s not clear whether a bail hearing could be held on that day. Hamilton Police have opposed bail. The crown attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Meanwhile, Hamilton Police said on July 27 that continued investigation into the alleged daytime thefts resulted in police recovering stolen property.
Police said anyone who believes they are the rightful owner of the property is asked to contact Detective Const. Greg Blunsdon by email, or by phone at 905- 540-3819 or BEAR Detective Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.
Hamilton Police previously reported the charges were related to thefts in Dundas, Ancaster and Flamborough, but court documents — and later police — confirmed all four alleged thefts were from Dundas homes.
“Our initial investigation started as a larger scope,” said police spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards. “As the investigation continues we will lay the charges if the evidence indicates so. The current charges are specific to Dundas entries.”
The suspect in thefts from four Dundas homes has been in custody since his arrest on July 19.
Dundas resident Shane Hicks, 32, faces a total of four charges including alleged July 13 thefts from two South Street East homes, a June 15 theft from a Parkside Avenue home and a June 12 theft from an East Street North home.
Hicks appeared in court by video on Monday, July 30. Duty counsel Kirstie Bloomfield told court Hicks is represented by Hamilton lawyer Jaime Stevenson, who left instructions for Hicks to apply for legal aid. Bloomfield said Stephenson picked up disclosure from the crown attorney earlier that day.
Hicks is scheduled to return to court on August 7 at 10 a.m. He is on a special list of matters that will be reviewed that morning for a decision on whether or not he will appear by video or in person. It’s not clear whether a bail hearing could be held on that day. Hamilton Police have opposed bail. The crown attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Meanwhile, Hamilton Police said on July 27 that continued investigation into the alleged daytime thefts resulted in police recovering stolen property.
Police said anyone who believes they are the rightful owner of the property is asked to contact Detective Const. Greg Blunsdon by email, or by phone at 905- 540-3819 or BEAR Detective Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.
Hamilton Police previously reported the charges were related to thefts in Dundas, Ancaster and Flamborough, but court documents — and later police — confirmed all four alleged thefts were from Dundas homes.
“Our initial investigation started as a larger scope,” said police spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards. “As the investigation continues we will lay the charges if the evidence indicates so. The current charges are specific to Dundas entries.”
The suspect in thefts from four Dundas homes has been in custody since his arrest on July 19.
Dundas resident Shane Hicks, 32, faces a total of four charges including alleged July 13 thefts from two South Street East homes, a June 15 theft from a Parkside Avenue home and a June 12 theft from an East Street North home.
Hicks appeared in court by video on Monday, July 30. Duty counsel Kirstie Bloomfield told court Hicks is represented by Hamilton lawyer Jaime Stevenson, who left instructions for Hicks to apply for legal aid. Bloomfield said Stephenson picked up disclosure from the crown attorney earlier that day.
Hicks is scheduled to return to court on August 7 at 10 a.m. He is on a special list of matters that will be reviewed that morning for a decision on whether or not he will appear by video or in person. It’s not clear whether a bail hearing could be held on that day. Hamilton Police have opposed bail. The crown attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Meanwhile, Hamilton Police said on July 27 that continued investigation into the alleged daytime thefts resulted in police recovering stolen property.
Police said anyone who believes they are the rightful owner of the property is asked to contact Detective Const. Greg Blunsdon by email, or by phone at 905- 540-3819 or BEAR Detective Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.
Hamilton Police previously reported the charges were related to thefts in Dundas, Ancaster and Flamborough, but court documents — and later police — confirmed all four alleged thefts were from Dundas homes.
“Our initial investigation started as a larger scope,” said police spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards. “As the investigation continues we will lay the charges if the evidence indicates so. The current charges are specific to Dundas entries.”