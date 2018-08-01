Colorado man fined $1K for repeatedly feeding bears

DURANGO, Colo. — A Colorado man has been fined $1,000 for intentionally feeding bears for the third time in the past eight years.

The Durango Herald reports a resident reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife that they had seen a man leaving out food in his backyard for bears.

Wildlife Manager Matt Thorpe says the resident took pictures and provided them to officials.

An investigation found that the man had previously been fined for the same behaviour in 2010 and 2012.