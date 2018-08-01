Light vehicle sale slowdown continues

TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says a vehicle sale downturn that began in March has continued into July.

The Toronto auto market watcher says 175,317 new light vehicles were sold in Canada in July, down 3.6 per cent from the 181,834 sold in the same month last year.

The decline marks the biggest percentage drop this year, though sales were still the fourth-highest volume for the month on record.

Passenger car sales were down nine per cent with 53,018 sold, while the light truck segment saw a 1.1 per cent decline with 122,299 sold.