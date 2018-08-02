Police seeking parking meter thief

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say someone is stealing parking meters in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Investigators say a dozen meters have disappeared in two regional of the city.
They say the thefts occurred late last month.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact police.
By The Canadian Press
