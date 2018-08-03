Canada's merchandise trade deficit shrinks

OTTAWA — Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the rest of the world shrank dramatically in June to $626 million, the smallest in 17 months.

Statistics Canada says the improvement was due to a 4.1 per cent increase in exports compared with May, to a record high $50.7 billion, mainly from higher exports of energy products and aircraft.

Energy exports — primarily oil — rose 7.1 per cent to $9.9 billion, the highest since October 2014.

Exports of transportation equipment and parts were up 18.9 per cent to a record $2.5 billion, with exports of business jets accounting for much of the increase.