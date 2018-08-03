Driver charged after woman struck at bus stop

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police have charged a driver after a woman was struck by a car at a bus stop in Brampton, Ont.
Officers say the 25-year-old woman was standing at the bus shelter Friday morning when she was hit.
They say she was taken to hospital with what they believe are minor injuries.
A man in his 30s is charged with impaired driving.
By The Canadian Press
