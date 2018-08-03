Cops seek man who gave lift to alleged killer

NEWMARKET, Ont. — Police say they want to talk to a driver who gave a lift to man who has since been charged in the killing of a young woman north of Toronto.

York regional police say 20-year-old Alyssa Lightstone of Richmond Hill, Ont., was found shot to death in a Newmarket apartment on July 21.

Ali Nadderi, a 25-year-old Richmond Hill man, turned himself in to police two days later, and was charged with second-degree murder.

Police say that, following the shooting, Nadderi went to a nearby car wash and requested a ride from a man he did not know, who then drove him out of the area.