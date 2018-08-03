Flair leaving Hamilton airport after two years

TORONTO — Flair Airlines says it will leave Hamilton for Toronto's Pearson International Airport as it plans to unveil its first flights to the United States.

The airline based in Kelowna, B.C., says its service will end in Hamilton on Oct. 27.

Routes to Winnipeg and Edmonton will be transferred to Canada's largest airport while seasonal flights between Halifax and Toronto are slated to start next spring.

Flair will next week announce its first service to the United States with flights to six destinations starting in December.