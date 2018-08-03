Lamborghini towed after stunt driving charge

HAMILTON — Police say a Hamilton man will have to do without his Lamborghini for a week after being charged with stunt driving.

Hamilton police say the red sportscar was towed and impounded after the driver was allegedly nabbed doing 124 km/h in a 60 zone on Thursday afternoon.

They say the driver was issued a seven-day licence suspension in addition to the vehicle being impounded.

It's alleged the driver was already prohibited from driving as a result of a suspension for unpaid fines.