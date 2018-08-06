Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Hamilton

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Hamilton area.

Just before 2 p.m. Environment Canada upgraded a thunderstorm watch, as they are "tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain."

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Meanwhile Environment Canada reissued heat warnings for much of Southern Ontario including Hamilton and its surrounding area.