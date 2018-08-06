Heat warning in effect for southern Ontario.

TORONTO — A heat warning will remain in effect today across southern Ontario.
Environment Canada says humidex values reaching 40 degrees Celsius are expected.
Daytime maximum temperatures of 31 degrees or higher are forecast today with overnight lows near 20, providing little relief from the heat.
Forecasters say a cold front is expected to move through the area Tuesday, bringing an end to the weeklong heat event.
By The Canadian Press
