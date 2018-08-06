Hamilton’s coyote issue starting to get political

Despite concerns over coyotes in Bruleville Park on the Mountain, the city says there is no cause for action or alarm.

Dan MacIntyre, a Ward 7 candidate in Hamilton's fall municipal election, is calling on the city to remove what he calls a coyote den in the park, after a visit by animal control officers resulted in no action being taken.

City officials say they did not find a den.

However, MacIntyre said residents believe there is one because of sightings and were never told there isn't one.

"It's an issue that is continuing to escalate and get worse as time goes on," he says about the coyote presence "in the middle of an urban neighbourhood in a small strip of very dense forest with houses backing onto it."

MacIntyre disagrees with city policy not to intervene in wildlife. He took his election campaign door to door Thursday to drop off 800 flyers to raise awareness about the coyotes.

MacIntyre said the coyote presence is disconcerting because of the hundreds of homes in that neighbourhood.

"I fear we're getting to the point that ... it will take someone being attacked for the city to act."

City animal control supervisor Callum Burnett said there have been 237 reported sightings of coyotes across Hamilton — five in the Bruleville area — since Jan. 1, but no reports of any interaction between them and pets or people.

"We didn't see anything that raised concerns," he said of the Bruleville situation.