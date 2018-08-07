Saudia to suspend Canadian flights

TORONTO — The diplomatic gulf between the federal government and Saudi Arabia widened to encompass travel on Tuesday as the country's state airline announced it was suspending operations in Canada.

A tweet from Saudia announced that its routes operating between the two countries would cease to function in a matter of days, marking the latest escalation in the spat that erupted over the weekend.

"All Saudia flights from/to Toronto, Canada will be suspended starting from 13 Aug 2018," the airline wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

The airline currently operates at least two routes flying out of Toronto's Pearson International Airport — one to the Saudi capital city of Riyadh, the other to the city of Jeddah.