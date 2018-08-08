Waterdown lacrosse players take provincial tyke title

Three Flamborough lacrosse players took home the provincial tyke C title with the Burlington Chiefs Aug. 7 in Whitby.

The team, which features seven-year-old lacrosse players Hayden Summers, Colton Large and Jack Tillmanns, entered the tournament with a 22-7 record.

They went undefeated in pool play, defeating Peterborough 10-6, Arthur 14-6 and Uxbridge 14-3. In the quarter-finals the team topped Cambridge 6-5, before defeating Innisfil 9-6 to book a place in the championship.

The title game against Arthur was tied 7-7 after regulation, but the Chiefs scored six unanswered goals in the extra frame to take the title.

“It’s a fun sport." — Hayden Summers

The Chiefs entered the Ontario tourney as the Tyke B Zone champions, after taking home the title in Grimsby in July. To take the Zone title, the Chiefs defeated the Lincoln Crush, but fell to a Niagara-on-the-Lake team 8-7 in the round-robin, before defeating them 7-1 in the final.

All of the players have played three years of house league lacrosse, but Large and Tillmans have also been playing with the Chiefs for two seasons and Summers is in his first year with the team.

Large noted he likes lacrosse because he enjoys helping teammates, while Tillmans admitted he likes winning games.

While the players all shift to different positions, Summers is more of offensive player, while Tillmans plays more defensively and Large often takes on a midfield role.

The three, who have been friends since daycare, started playing lacrosse due to Large, whose older brother played — and whose uncle is a trainer for the National Lacrosse League’s Toronto Rock.

Prior to the Whitby tournament, Tillmanns said he was excited to play at the provincial level.