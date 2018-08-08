Toronto index regains some of previous loss

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up modestly in late morning trade but not enough to reverse Tuesday's 134-point decline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.33 points to 16,298.63 after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.86 points to 25,607.05. The S&P 500 index was up 0.62 point to 2,859.07 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 8.09 points to 7,891.76.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.56 cents, down from Tuesday's average of 76.79 cents US.