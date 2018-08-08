Vancouver man accused of streaking ballgame

SEATTLE — Police allege a Vancouver man ran naked onto a baseball field during a game in Seattle because his friends bet him $89 dollars he wouldn't do it.

The Seattle City Attorney's office says David McClearn was charged after an incident during Saturday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners.

A Seattle police arrest report says the game was stopped in the top of the ninth inning after a male fan took off all of his clothes and ran onto the field.

Investigators say approximately 40,000 fans looked on as he got close to second base before security officers stopped him and handed him over to police.

McClearn is charged with criminal trespass and was released on conditions, including being banned from Safeco Field, he must follow for six months.

Court documents state the city agrees to dismiss the charge if McClearn, who is to return to court on June 2, 2019, abides by the conditions.

"He stated he ran on to the field naked because his friends bet him $89 that he would not do it," the officer who filed the report wrote.

The report lists McClearn as 28 years old with a Vancouver address.

It also said a senior ballpark official requested that McClearn be "permanently trespassed from the park."

Authorities decided not to file an indecent exposure charge. That charge is typically laid when an alleged sexual element is involved, Seattle City Attorney's Office spokesman Dan Nolte said.