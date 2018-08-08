Federal NDP leader to run in B.C. byelection

He brushed off a question about the risk to his leadership if he doesn't win the byelection.

"We need to have action now and we need to push this government to do the things that we need now."

No date has been set for the byelection.

Singh sat in Ontario's legislature and served as the provincial NDP's deputy leader before he ran to replace Tom Mulcair as the federal leader.

Running in the byelection is a risk but it's one Singh had to take, said Hamish Telford, a University of the Fraser Valley political scientist.

"This is not the best scenario for him to be running in this byelection, but given the struggles he's had as leader over the past year, I don't think he had any alternative," he said.

Singh needs a seat in Parliament to enhance his national exposure and the party's fundraising, so he was forced to take this gamble, Telford said.

"He's a parachute candidate, it's not a reliably strong NDP seat, and it would be quite embarrassing if he runs and he loses. But of course, if he wins, then I think that's really an important lifeline for the NDP."

Stewart beat a Liberal candidate in Burnaby South in 2015 by a slim margin of just over 500 votes. But the Liberal vote was likely inflated in the last election by Justin Trudeau's popularity, said Telford.

The suburbs of Vancouver and Toronto are "toss-up" areas that help decide elections, he noted.

"I think B.C. is going to be a battleground in the next election," he said, pointing to issues that have grabbed national attention such as housing and the pipeline.

"If Jagmeet Singh is the candidate in the general election here, then Justin Trudeau is going to have to spend much more time here than he would perhaps otherwise have had to. ... It could stretch Justin Trudeau."

A statement from the Liberal Party of Canada said members in Burnaby South are looking forward to a campaign focused on Trudeau's positive plan to improve the lives of families in Burnaby.

It said over 10,000 B.C. residents have signed up as new Liberals in the last two years alone.

"We wish Mr. Singh well as his party's candidate in the riding, and we're looking forward to a positive campaign to contrast our ideas with the other parties."

By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press