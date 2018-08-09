Group launches human rights challenge on sex ed

TORONTO — A group of families is launching a human rights challenge to the Ontario government's decision to repeal and replace the province's modernized sex-education curriculum.

The Progressive Conservatives have said teachers will use a 1998 version of the curriculum this fall as the government conducts consultations to create a new lesson plan.

Lawyers representing the six families in the case say the decision to reinstate a curriculum that makes no reference to the rights of LGBTQ students goes against the province's human rights code.

The lead applicant in the case is an 11-year-old transgender student due to start Grade Six in September.