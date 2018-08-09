Group urges memorial at infamous women's prison

TORONTO — Former inmates and their supporters planned to use Prisoners Justice Day on Friday to renew a push for a memorial at the now defunct Kingston Prison for Women.

The infamous penitentiary in Kingston, Ont., dubbed P4W and once branded in an official report to Parliament as "unfit for bears," closed in 2000 and is awaiting redevelopment.

The P4W Memorial Collective, which wants a memorial garden built on the grounds, also planned a healing circle on the site to draw attention to the high incarceration rates of Indigenous and other disadvantaged females.

The group, comprising in part former prisoners, called the need for public remembrance and collective healing urgent.

"The goal of the P4W Memorial Collective is to create a memorial garden on the P4W grounds for future generations to reflect on the lives lost behind prison walls, and to celebrate the strength, survival and resistance of women behind bars," the group said. "We must take care not to forget the lives it once held, or overlook those warehoused elsewhere today."

Located across the street from the much better known Kingston Penitentiary where women and girls were also once incarcerated, P4W opened in 1934 as Canada's first and only prison built specifically to house female inmates. As such, women from across the country served time there.

Sen. Kim Pate, a long-time prisoner activist who planned to be in British Columbia on Friday with the Senate human rights committee as part of its study of issues relating to prisoners, said P4W was not just another heritage building, and its history needs to be properly preserved.

"That history and recognition must include public acknowledgment of the fact that too many women were imprisoned and died there," Pate said in a statement. "Most were isolated thousands of miles from their children, their homes and their communities."

While the main purpose of the collective is to honour those who died in P4W by way of a memorial garden, the group also wants to raise awareness of the suffering of jailed females.

"Women and girls are still dying in custody," the group said. "Women, particularly those who are racialized, young, impoverished, and/or struggling with mental health issues, represent the fastest growing segment of the prison population in the country."