Off-duty officer charged with impaired driving

WHITBY, Ont. — Police east Toronto say a veteran officer has been charged with impaired driving charge after an off-duty incident.
Durham regional police say that they responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Whitby, Ont., on Sunday night.
Police say a silver Infiniti sedan was travelling east on Taunton Road when it swerved and hit another vehicle in the next lane.
They say the sedan then hit another vehicle stopped at a red light, which caused a chain-reaction collision.
No injuries were reported.
Police say 49-year-old Bail Odei, who has been with the force since 1995, was charged with careless driving and exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit.
They say Odei was released on a promise to appear and has been assigned to a non-frontline role.
By The Canadian Press
