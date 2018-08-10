Rothsay discharges to Spencer Creek to get more study

The Hamilton Conservation Authority says it needs to do more study before allowing the Rothsay meat rendering plant on Highway 5 to permanently change its discharge period for treated wastewater that eventually winds up in Spencer Creek.

Deputy chief administrative officer Scott Peck said monitoring over the past two years has found increased concentrations of total phosphorous and dissolved organic carbon during the discharge period, which normally runs from Nov. 1 to March 31.

The authority has allowed Rothsay to begin discharges on Oct. 1 on an annual basis for years and the company is seeking permanent approval to do so because its treatment systems are easier to operate in warmer weather, he said.

Peck said the Rothsay wastewater is “100 per cent compliant” with limits set by the environment ministry and discharges into a wetland that feeds into Spencer Creek via the Christie Lake reservoir.

Our gut feeling is that it’s a natural process, but we just want to do this extra year of sampling to make sure we’re right on that. — Scott Peck

That’s led a consultant who reviewed the monitoring results to recommend the authority do sampling at some additional locations in the next year to try to determine the source of the elevated substances, indicators of organic matter that can affect water quality.

“What we don’t know is, is that naturally occurring from the wetland, that that’s just a natural process? Is it something strictly from the discharge, or is it a combination of both?” Peck said in a presentation to the conservation advisory board.

“Our gut feeling is that it’s a natural process, but we just want to do this extra year of sampling to make sure we’re right on that.”

Rothsay wastewater supervisor Abraham Mun said the plant’s discharges are measured every two hours and cannot exceed a maximum flow rate of 263.8 gallons — or 998.6 litres — per minute.

The advisory board backed a staff recommendation to allow Rothsay to once again begin discharging on Oct. 1 of this year and to await the results of the extra monitoring before deciding whether to make the earlier date permanent.