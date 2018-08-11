Civilian killed in Fredericton shooting identified

FREDERICTON — A family member has identified one of the civilian victims of Friday's shooting in Fredericton as a 42-year-old father of three, as police revealed the person in custody is still being treated in hospital.

Donnie Robichaud was a loving parent who played bass and sang in a few local bands, according to his cousin, Sean Callahan.

The three others killed in the violence were Const. Robb Costello, a father of four, Const. Sara Burns, who was married with three children, and a woman whose identity has not yet been publicly confirmed.

Robichaud worked in autobody shops, enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and was the kind of man who was always there to lend a hand, Callahan said on Saturday morning.

"The guy was so likable, like I don't think he had anybody that hated him, and Donnie, if he even hated you, he'd still give you the shirt off his back — he would help you out," he said.

Police said Friday that a 48-year-old Fredericton man was in custody and being treated for serious injuries. RCMP spokesman Paul Greene said that man was the only person receiving treatment in hospital.

Across Canada, many police forces have lowered their flags to half-mast.

"Just after I tucked my son in bed tonight, and reflected on the day, it was with chagrin that I realized that at least seven children in Fredericton tonight would not have the same luxury. To the children of Sara Burns and Robb Costello, I wish you peace and comfort this night," Halifax police chief Jean-Michel Blais tweeted on Friday.

That number has now climbed to at least 10 children who lost a parent.

As of Saturday morning, the area remained cordoned off and a mobile police command post was on scene.