It's time Hamilton had a female mayor, say candidates

Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson has always been in the minority around a council table.
The former nine-year City of Stoney Creek councillor, Pearson has been representing Stoney Creek in the amalgamated city of Hamilton since 2003. She was one of three female councillors – the others were Andrea Horwath in Ward 2 and Flamborough’s Margaret McCarthy- who were elected in the 2003 municipal election from the 59 candidates seeking office. Altogether, there were six female candidates in the 2003 municipal election, and none running for mayor.
“I’m proud to be a woman,” said Pearson. “But I have never run because I was a woman. I thought I could do the job. It’s not easy. You need a strong backbone.”
In this year’s 2018 municipal election, Pearson is one of 30 women running for political office out of 104 candidates, the most in Hamilton’s post-amalgamation council. She is also one of four female incumbent Hamilton councillors, Flamborough’s Judi Partridge, Dundas’s Arlene VanderBeek, and Glanbrook’s Brenda Johnson are the others, seeking reelection. Hamilton had the highest number of female councillors in post-amalgamation when Donna Skelly won a 2016 byelection for Ward 7. She left after winning the Flamborough-Glanbrook provincial riding in June.
In 2014 there were 87 candidates vying for a seat, with 23 females in the running, including one woman, Crystal Lavigne, for mayor. In 2010, there were 13 women running for a Hamilton council seat out of 86 candidates, with no women seeking to become mayor. In 2006, out of 57 candidates, there were 12 who were women, including Diane Elms, who was the only female in the seven-person field to campaign for mayor.
Hamilton’s low number of female candidates at the municipal level is in stark contrast to the number of female candidates that have campaigned in provincial and federal elections. The city has sent Sheila Copps, Chris Charlton, and Beth Phinney to Ottawa, while at the provincial level, voters have elected Andrea Horwath, once a Ward 2 councillor, and now leader of the provincial New Democrats, Sophia Aggelonitis and Monique Taylor. And in the last provincial election former Ward 7 Coun. Donna Skelly outlasted Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge, and Sandy Shaw upset incumbent Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Ted McMeekin.
In the 2011 federal election 25 per cent of women were elected, compared to the 2015 election when 26 per cent of women or 88 females, were elected MPs.
Yet, women compose over 52 per cent of Canada’s population. Equal Voice, a “multi-partisan” organization dedicated to electing more women to political office, states that women compose 29 per cent of Canadian provincial MPPs and 26 per cent of MPs, still a lower number of women elected in most of Europe, parts of Africa and Australia.
This year there are two women – Nathalie Xian Yi Yan, who has previously run for council seats over the years and Ute Schmid-Jones, who has run in the federal election as a Green Party candidate – campaigning for mayor.
Yi Yan said she is running not just because she is a female, but that she believes the city “should have an entrepreneur” running Hamilton.
“It is said academically that females have many advantages and strengths that are better than men,” she said. “But eventually I believe the passion for the city and someone who really cares is a major thing. I love the people.”
Schmid-Jones said it’s time Hamilton had a female mayor.
“I’m surprised that only two women came forward in this 2018 mayoral race and I’m very proud to be one of them,” she said.
Schmid-Jones said women have been under-represented in leadership positions in Canada. Yet women, she said, are creative, offer innovative solutions and have a “well-developed sense of maternal respect and inclusivity to the council, city planning teams and committees.”
She said a female mayor “has the potential to raise the vibration of Hamilton’s present economic and cultural renaissance…”
Pearson thinks for a moment if it’s time that Hamilton should have a female for mayor, something the city has never had, compared to other municipalities that have already taken the political plunge such as Mississauga with Hazel McCallion, who was first elected in 1978 and retired in 2014, Brampton and London. About 18 per cent of Canadian mayors are women, according to the organization Equal Voice.
“I think so,” said Pearson. “But it won’t be me. I have never thought about (running for mayor.)”
Denise Christopherson, co-chair of the Women in Leadership Committee and executive director of the local YWCA, applauds the progress that women have made venturing into leadership positions in Hamilton, including in this year’s election campaign.
“It’s very exciting,” she said.
Christopherson, who credits local organizers who have been encouraging women to run for political office for the higher number of women in this year’s election, said voting evidence reveals that if a good female candidate seeks political office, they are successful at the ballot booth.
She said with a number of open seats in wards 1, 3, 7, and 8, Hamilton will see some “new faces” around the council table.
In fact Ward 15 is guaranteed to elect a female councillor with incumbent Judi Partridge facing off against Susan McKechnie.
The ultimate goal, said Christopherson, would be to see Hamilton residents elect a female mayor.
“That would be really nice to see,” she said.
McMaster University Political Science Professor Karen Bird, who has studied ethnic and gender diversity, said she is cautiously optimistic about the increase in the number of women seeking political office in Hamilton. But while it is an improvement, having 30 women out of 104 candidates is less than 30 per cent, a far cry from Hamilton’s demographic reality since women represents half the population of the city.
“I’m optimistic (the number) is going up. But it is quite low (the percentage),” said Bird.
Bird agrees with Christopherson that the best way to vote more women into political office is to have more open ward elections without an incumbent who usually dominates the race. Female candidates do as well or even better in an election than males she said.
“Incumbents have a huge advantage,” she said.
Although, in an unusual political outcome because of its rarity, current Ward 11 Coun. Brenda Johnson upset long-time incumbent councillor David Mitchell in the 2010 election.
Another issue, said Bird, is there isn’t enough women, especially women of colour, running for political office.
“I did find a penalty for visible minority candidates at the voting booth,” said Bird. “We do not know whether this is due to voter bias, or whether visible minority candidates have fewer resources when they run or a combination of both.
She said the adage that you have to ask a women many times until she accepts the offer to run while you just have to ask a man once, has proven true.
Women, said Christopherson, have to consider more factors than men to seek political office since they usually have additional responsibilities to their families and careers.
“Women are still the main caregivers,” she said.
Another roadblock for female politicians that Bird and Christopherson mentioned is males usually have better opportunities to raise money than females to run a successful campaign.
Helping potential female candidates connect with needed resources is part of Christopherson’s organization’s priorities, especially during election season.
“They need to know how to network and fund raise,” she said.
Bird cites a lack of election information at the municipal level for voters as another hindrance to female politicians. She said since municipal candidates are not officially associated with political parties, which can boost the awareness to voters of their candidates, their campaigns sometimes languish in obscurity. And with the demise of local newspapers that in the past highlighted municipal candidates, “voters get less information about competing candidates” and rely on name recognition which usually helps incumbents, said Bird.
“This tends to reduce voter turnout and it also tends to help incumbents get re-elected,” she said. “It is worrisome that local newspapers are disappearing.”
Bird suggests the municipality invest in voter education by providing more candidate information to electors, as well as somehow revising the ward boundaries to create additional open seats in the election cycle. Bird agrees term limits would encourage a more diverse council, but it would be difficult to implement politically since it is a significant change in governance.
Christopherson and Bird both said work still needs to be done to improve Hamilton council’s racial diversity to properly represent Hamilton’s demographics. To do that you need to encourage a more diverse set of candidates.
“We need to get much more diverse candidates seeking office,” said Christopherson.
Bird said her studies indicate “there are fewer diverse candidates, though not as large as the gender gap in candidacies.”
Christopherson said once councillors are elected, they need to start making decisions for the betterment of all people, not just one portion of it, which is usually male-dominated.
The goal, she said, is to see that Hamilton’s municipal government makes its decisions through a gender lens. Issues such as housing, transit, roads, recreation would be reviewed not only by how it would impact the local neighbourhood, environment, or land uses, but also how it affects women and people.
“I know (Hamilton) is exploring it,” said Christopherson. “And we know it’s going to take baby steps.”
