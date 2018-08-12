It's time Hamilton had a female mayor, say candidates

“It is said academically that females have many advantages and strengths that are better than men,” she said. “But eventually I believe the passion for the city and someone who really cares is a major thing. I love the people.”

Schmid-Jones said it’s time Hamilton had a female mayor.

“I’m surprised that only two women came forward in this 2018 mayoral race and I’m very proud to be one of them,” she said.

Schmid-Jones said women have been under-represented in leadership positions in Canada. Yet women, she said, are creative, offer innovative solutions and have a “well-developed sense of maternal respect and inclusivity to the council, city planning teams and committees.”

She said a female mayor “has the potential to raise the vibration of Hamilton’s present economic and cultural renaissance…”

Pearson thinks for a moment if it’s time that Hamilton should have a female for mayor, something the city has never had, compared to other municipalities that have already taken the political plunge such as Mississauga with Hazel McCallion, who was first elected in 1978 and retired in 2014, Brampton and London. About 18 per cent of Canadian mayors are women, according to the organization Equal Voice.

“I think so,” said Pearson. “But it won’t be me. I have never thought about (running for mayor.)”

Denise Christopherson, co-chair of the Women in Leadership Committee and executive director of the local YWCA, applauds the progress that women have made venturing into leadership positions in Hamilton, including in this year’s election campaign.

“It’s very exciting,” she said.

Christopherson, who credits local organizers who have been encouraging women to run for political office for the higher number of women in this year’s election, said voting evidence reveals that if a good female candidate seeks political office, they are successful at the ballot booth.

She said with a number of open seats in wards 1, 3, 7, and 8, Hamilton will see some “new faces” around the council table.

In fact Ward 15 is guaranteed to elect a female councillor with incumbent Judi Partridge facing off against Susan McKechnie.

The ultimate goal, said Christopherson, would be to see Hamilton residents elect a female mayor.

“That would be really nice to see,” she said.

McMaster University Political Science Professor Karen Bird, who has studied ethnic and gender diversity, said she is cautiously optimistic about the increase in the number of women seeking political office in Hamilton. But while it is an improvement, having 30 women out of 104 candidates is less than 30 per cent, a far cry from Hamilton’s demographic reality since women represents half the population of the city.

“I’m optimistic (the number) is going up. But it is quite low (the percentage),” said Bird.

Bird agrees with Christopherson that the best way to vote more women into political office is to have more open ward elections without an incumbent who usually dominates the race. Female candidates do as well or even better in an election than males she said.

“Incumbents have a huge advantage,” she said.

Although, in an unusual political outcome because of its rarity, current Ward 11 Coun. Brenda Johnson upset long-time incumbent councillor David Mitchell in the 2010 election.

Another issue, said Bird, is there isn’t enough women, especially women of colour, running for political office.

“I did find a penalty for visible minority candidates at the voting booth,” said Bird. “We do not know whether this is due to voter bias, or whether visible minority candidates have fewer resources when they run or a combination of both.

She said the adage that you have to ask a women many times until she accepts the offer to run while you just have to ask a man once, has proven true.

Women, said Christopherson, have to consider more factors than men to seek political office since they usually have additional responsibilities to their families and careers.

“Women are still the main caregivers,” she said.

Another roadblock for female politicians that Bird and Christopherson mentioned is males usually have better opportunities to raise money than females to run a successful campaign.

Helping potential female candidates connect with needed resources is part of Christopherson’s organization’s priorities, especially during election season.

“They need to know how to network and fund raise,” she said.

Bird cites a lack of election information at the municipal level for voters as another hindrance to female politicians. She said since municipal candidates are not officially associated with political parties, which can boost the awareness to voters of their candidates, their campaigns sometimes languish in obscurity. And with the demise of local newspapers that in the past highlighted municipal candidates, “voters get less information about competing candidates” and rely on name recognition which usually helps incumbents, said Bird.

“This tends to reduce voter turnout and it also tends to help incumbents get re-elected,” she said. “It is worrisome that local newspapers are disappearing.”

Bird suggests the municipality invest in voter education by providing more candidate information to electors, as well as somehow revising the ward boundaries to create additional open seats in the election cycle. Bird agrees term limits would encourage a more diverse council, but it would be difficult to implement politically since it is a significant change in governance.

Christopherson and Bird both said work still needs to be done to improve Hamilton council’s racial diversity to properly represent Hamilton’s demographics. To do that you need to encourage a more diverse set of candidates.

“We need to get much more diverse candidates seeking office,” said Christopherson.

Bird said her studies indicate “there are fewer diverse candidates, though not as large as the gender gap in candidacies.”

Christopherson said once councillors are elected, they need to start making decisions for the betterment of all people, not just one portion of it, which is usually male-dominated.

The goal, she said, is to see that Hamilton’s municipal government makes its decisions through a gender lens. Issues such as housing, transit, roads, recreation would be reviewed not only by how it would impact the local neighbourhood, environment, or land uses, but also how it affects women and people.

“I know (Hamilton) is exploring it,” said Christopherson. “And we know it’s going to take baby steps.”