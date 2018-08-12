Rope rescues down at Hamilton waterfalls

Just a short distance away, a family with four small children — one in a stroller — ignore the signs to stay on the path and move as close to the edge as they can for a better view.

A few more feet away, a mother lifts her toddler into an opening along the fence for an unobstructed photo of the falls behind him. She tells the boy to pretend he's falling for the picture.

According to the city, more than 49,000 people visited Albion Falls between July 17 and Oct. 9 in 2017 — an average of more than 4,000 per week. Eighty-five per cent of them visited on weekends.

In that time, 162 people were ticketed for trespassing and 542 vehicles were tagged for parking violations.

More recently, Jackson says 70 fines were issued city-wide over the civic holiday weekend, with the bulk of tickets dished out at Albion Falls and some at Devil's Punch Bowl.

When a rope rescue happens, Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe says a minimum of 18 firefighters respond. And on that team of first responders, a minimum of 12 are trained specifically to descend into the gorge. The remainder stay above in a supportive role and are constantly assessing the situation from above.

How does it feel when people recklessly put firefighters' lives in danger?

Cunliffe puts it into perspective.

"Risk is relative in terms of everything we do," he said. "In some cases, these are absolutely preventable. They are behavioural-based situations where people have made poor judgment."

That said, Cunliffe added, firefighters aren't there to judge why it happened. A house fire caused by careless smoking, or a car accident caused by a distracted driver is no different.

"We are there to help get them out of this predicament. And that's our job. We help people."

Jackson, who is seeking re-election this fall, says $45,000 was approved in the budget earlier this year to study how the city can improve the experience for visitors safely, including adding stairs or another viewing platform.

"People want to get as close to the water as possible. I do want to provide a greater, closer and safer access to this panoramic area," he said.

