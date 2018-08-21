Millgrove actress lands role in Walmart commercial

Since she was so new to the TV world, the work that goes into making a commercial got a little confusing at times.

“We would just sit there, and the director would come in and out," she said. At times, a different person would film the scene, and each director would give the actors a different set of instructions.

“I’m like, ‘OK, do you want me to smile or not smile? Do you want me to look at the camera or not look at the camera?' It was pretty hectic.”

Once they wrapped and the job was complete, it would be another waiting game to see when and where it would air.

Taya and her mom said she comes by her flair naturally, and they have the video to prove it.

“I have videos of her when she was a small, small child just putting on full-on shows," said Tracy, adding it's something Taya still does to this day. “Her and her friends are filming constantly.”

Taya signed with her talent agent last summer after her mom spoke with a teacher friend who said she had never seen a child be so uninhibited when in front of a crowd.

Her entry into the acting world came later in life, relatively speaking. Even at 12 when she signed, she met others who were well established at six.

“Literally this six-year-old girl was in a Stephen King show,” she said of the youngsters.

Taya remains focused on her goal, which is landing a speaking role in a show — either onscreen or onstage.

“I don’t want to set my standards too high right now," she said, noting that it's a tough business with "so many people" vying for the same roles.

When the commercial first aired, Taya was at her grandmother's.

“She phoned me and said, ‘I just saw my commercial,’ and I was like, ‘What? I haven’t even seen your commercial yet,’ and when I finally saw it and posted it to Facebook, it was kind of funny because all of a sudden I had friends saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, we saw this on the History Channel on Friday,” said Tracy.

The commercial has since aired on a number of networks, including Global and Bravo.

With summer winding down, Taya is preparing to enter high school and is keen on fine-tuning her craft. She will be attending an arts school and looks forward to moving her budding career forward.

Tracy said that whether or not her daughter continues with acting in the future is her choice and hers alone.

Right now, it's full steam ahead for Taya.

“You've got to pursue it, to try it to see," said Tracy. "She’s very naturally comedic.”