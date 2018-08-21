Millgrove actress lands role in Walmart commercial

The Walmart commercial is simple. A family of four is sitting on a couch with a bowl of chips, watching television. As they watch and munch, something scary happens onscreen and the bowl gets thrown in the air. When it lands, chips are all over them. The young girl finds a nice big chip in her lap and proceeds to eat it.
That girl is 13-year-old Taya Cunliffe, and she’s from Millgrove.
The road to get to that couch has been a lifetime in the making. Taya has always had a natural affinity for the dramatic arts and, as a young girl, would enjoy performing in school plays.
“I just went into auditioning, ‘I’m like, 'This is a pretty big-name company to be auditioning for, and this is only my second commercial,’ so it was pretty big to hear that I was in a Walmart commercial,” she said, noting her first was for the Boys and Girls Club of Canada.
Taya, who has signed with an agency in Toronto, didn’t think she'd be getting the gig. It took two weeks before receiving a callback.
“We were sure she didn’t have the part because we hadn’t heard anything, so we kind of assumed she didn’t get it,” said mom Tracy Cunliffe.
The audition itself began with Taya trying out for a longer commercial. It was followed by a shorter one — the one that would eventually air on national television.
Once she was officially hired, Taya and her fellow cast mates met with the directors, producers and crew.
Next, came the hair and wardrobe. She picked out her clothes, and a hairstylist “tried not to make (my hair) pouf-y, but it didn’t work very well,” she said of her thick, curly locks.
Shooting the scene was a fun process. Taya explained they went through “literally 15 bags of chips.”
Since she was so new to the TV world, the work that goes into making a commercial got a little confusing at times.
“We would just sit there, and the director would come in and out," she said. At times, a different person would film the scene, and each director would give the actors a different set of instructions.
“I’m like, ‘OK, do you want me to smile or not smile? Do you want me to look at the camera or not look at the camera?' It was pretty hectic.”
Once they wrapped and the job was complete, it would be another waiting game to see when and where it would air.
Taya and her mom said she comes by her flair naturally, and they have the video to prove it.
“I have videos of her when she was a small, small child just putting on full-on shows," said Tracy, adding it's something Taya still does to this day. “Her and her friends are filming constantly.”
Taya signed with her talent agent last summer after her mom spoke with a teacher friend who said she had never seen a child be so uninhibited when in front of a crowd.
Her entry into the acting world came later in life, relatively speaking. Even at 12 when she signed, she met others who were well established at six.
“Literally this six-year-old girl was in a Stephen King show,” she said of the youngsters.
Taya remains focused on her goal, which is landing a speaking role in a show — either onscreen or onstage.
“I don’t want to set my standards too high right now," she said, noting that it's a tough business with "so many people" vying for the same roles.
When the commercial first aired, Taya was at her grandmother's.
“She phoned me and said, ‘I just saw my commercial,’ and I was like, ‘What? I haven’t even seen your commercial yet,’ and when I finally saw it and posted it to Facebook, it was kind of funny because all of a sudden I had friends saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, we saw this on the History Channel on Friday,” said Tracy.
The commercial has since aired on a number of networks, including Global and Bravo.
With summer winding down, Taya is preparing to enter high school and is keen on fine-tuning her craft. She will be attending an arts school and looks forward to moving her budding career forward.
Tracy said that whether or not her daughter continues with acting in the future is her choice and hers alone.
Right now, it's full steam ahead for Taya.
“You've got to pursue it, to try it to see," said Tracy. "She’s very naturally comedic.”
The Walmart commercial is simple. A family of four is sitting on a couch with a bowl of chips, watching television. As they watch and munch, something scary happens onscreen and the bowl gets thrown in the air. When it lands, chips are all over them. The young girl finds a nice big chip in her lap and proceeds to eat it.
That girl is 13-year-old Taya Cunliffe, and she’s from Millgrove.
The road to get to that couch has been a lifetime in the making. Taya has always had a natural affinity for the dramatic arts and, as a young girl, would enjoy performing in school plays.
“I just went into auditioning, ‘I’m like, 'This is a pretty big-name company to be auditioning for, and this is only my second commercial,’ so it was pretty big to hear that I was in a Walmart commercial,” she said, noting her first was for the Boys and Girls Club of Canada.
Taya, who has signed with an agency in Toronto, didn’t think she'd be getting the gig. It took two weeks before receiving a callback.
“We were sure she didn’t have the part because we hadn’t heard anything, so we kind of assumed she didn’t get it,” said mom Tracy Cunliffe.
The audition itself began with Taya trying out for a longer commercial. It was followed by a shorter one — the one that would eventually air on national television.
Once she was officially hired, Taya and her fellow cast mates met with the directors, producers and crew.
Next, came the hair and wardrobe. She picked out her clothes, and a hairstylist “tried not to make (my hair) pouf-y, but it didn’t work very well,” she said of her thick, curly locks.
Shooting the scene was a fun process. Taya explained they went through “literally 15 bags of chips.”
Since she was so new to the TV world, the work that goes into making a commercial got a little confusing at times.
“We would just sit there, and the director would come in and out," she said. At times, a different person would film the scene, and each director would give the actors a different set of instructions.
“I’m like, ‘OK, do you want me to smile or not smile? Do you want me to look at the camera or not look at the camera?' It was pretty hectic.”
Once they wrapped and the job was complete, it would be another waiting game to see when and where it would air.
Taya and her mom said she comes by her flair naturally, and they have the video to prove it.
“I have videos of her when she was a small, small child just putting on full-on shows," said Tracy, adding it's something Taya still does to this day. “Her and her friends are filming constantly.”
Taya signed with her talent agent last summer after her mom spoke with a teacher friend who said she had never seen a child be so uninhibited when in front of a crowd.
Her entry into the acting world came later in life, relatively speaking. Even at 12 when she signed, she met others who were well established at six.
“Literally this six-year-old girl was in a Stephen King show,” she said of the youngsters.
Taya remains focused on her goal, which is landing a speaking role in a show — either onscreen or onstage.
“I don’t want to set my standards too high right now," she said, noting that it's a tough business with "so many people" vying for the same roles.
When the commercial first aired, Taya was at her grandmother's.
“She phoned me and said, ‘I just saw my commercial,’ and I was like, ‘What? I haven’t even seen your commercial yet,’ and when I finally saw it and posted it to Facebook, it was kind of funny because all of a sudden I had friends saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, we saw this on the History Channel on Friday,” said Tracy.
The commercial has since aired on a number of networks, including Global and Bravo.
With summer winding down, Taya is preparing to enter high school and is keen on fine-tuning her craft. She will be attending an arts school and looks forward to moving her budding career forward.
Tracy said that whether or not her daughter continues with acting in the future is her choice and hers alone.
Right now, it's full steam ahead for Taya.
“You've got to pursue it, to try it to see," said Tracy. "She’s very naturally comedic.”
The Walmart commercial is simple. A family of four is sitting on a couch with a bowl of chips, watching television. As they watch and munch, something scary happens onscreen and the bowl gets thrown in the air. When it lands, chips are all over them. The young girl finds a nice big chip in her lap and proceeds to eat it.
That girl is 13-year-old Taya Cunliffe, and she’s from Millgrove.
The road to get to that couch has been a lifetime in the making. Taya has always had a natural affinity for the dramatic arts and, as a young girl, would enjoy performing in school plays.
“I just went into auditioning, ‘I’m like, 'This is a pretty big-name company to be auditioning for, and this is only my second commercial,’ so it was pretty big to hear that I was in a Walmart commercial,” she said, noting her first was for the Boys and Girls Club of Canada.
Taya, who has signed with an agency in Toronto, didn’t think she'd be getting the gig. It took two weeks before receiving a callback.
“We were sure she didn’t have the part because we hadn’t heard anything, so we kind of assumed she didn’t get it,” said mom Tracy Cunliffe.
The audition itself began with Taya trying out for a longer commercial. It was followed by a shorter one — the one that would eventually air on national television.
Once she was officially hired, Taya and her fellow cast mates met with the directors, producers and crew.
Next, came the hair and wardrobe. She picked out her clothes, and a hairstylist “tried not to make (my hair) pouf-y, but it didn’t work very well,” she said of her thick, curly locks.
Shooting the scene was a fun process. Taya explained they went through “literally 15 bags of chips.”
Since she was so new to the TV world, the work that goes into making a commercial got a little confusing at times.
“We would just sit there, and the director would come in and out," she said. At times, a different person would film the scene, and each director would give the actors a different set of instructions.
“I’m like, ‘OK, do you want me to smile or not smile? Do you want me to look at the camera or not look at the camera?' It was pretty hectic.”
Once they wrapped and the job was complete, it would be another waiting game to see when and where it would air.
Taya and her mom said she comes by her flair naturally, and they have the video to prove it.
“I have videos of her when she was a small, small child just putting on full-on shows," said Tracy, adding it's something Taya still does to this day. “Her and her friends are filming constantly.”
Taya signed with her talent agent last summer after her mom spoke with a teacher friend who said she had never seen a child be so uninhibited when in front of a crowd.
Her entry into the acting world came later in life, relatively speaking. Even at 12 when she signed, she met others who were well established at six.
“Literally this six-year-old girl was in a Stephen King show,” she said of the youngsters.
Taya remains focused on her goal, which is landing a speaking role in a show — either onscreen or onstage.
“I don’t want to set my standards too high right now," she said, noting that it's a tough business with "so many people" vying for the same roles.
When the commercial first aired, Taya was at her grandmother's.
“She phoned me and said, ‘I just saw my commercial,’ and I was like, ‘What? I haven’t even seen your commercial yet,’ and when I finally saw it and posted it to Facebook, it was kind of funny because all of a sudden I had friends saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, we saw this on the History Channel on Friday,” said Tracy.
The commercial has since aired on a number of networks, including Global and Bravo.
With summer winding down, Taya is preparing to enter high school and is keen on fine-tuning her craft. She will be attending an arts school and looks forward to moving her budding career forward.
Tracy said that whether or not her daughter continues with acting in the future is her choice and hers alone.
Right now, it's full steam ahead for Taya.
“You've got to pursue it, to try it to see," said Tracy. "She’s very naturally comedic.”