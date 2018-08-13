Home Capital Group Inc. net income up in Q2

TORONTO — Home Capital Group Inc. says it earned nearly $30 million in its most recent quarter, but fell just short of analyst estimates.

The Toronto-based mortgage lender's net income for the second quarter of its 2018 financial year was $29.6 million compared to a $111.1 million loss in the same quarter the previous year.

It says its diluted earnings per share were 37 cents for the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $1.73 per share in the second quarter of its 2017 financial year.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters Eikon estimated a net income of $31.16 million or 38 cents per share for the quarter.