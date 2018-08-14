The Toronto Police Service said it would make the books available in the main lobby of its College Street headquarters and later plans to present them privately to the families of the fallen officers.

Fredericton police have announced that a regimental funeral "to celebrate the lives of our fallen members" will be held on Saturday at the University of New Brunswick.

An obituary for Burns said the 43-year-old mother of three boys fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a police officer three years ago, after more than 14 years as a stay-at-home mom.

"Not a day would go by when she didn't say aloud, for everyone to hear, 'I love my job,'" the obituary published on the McAdam's Funeral Home and Crematorium website said.

Wright is remembered as a compassionate person who "loved to assist others" in an obituary published by Carleton Funeral Home and Crematorium in Jacksonville, near Woodstock, N.B.

"Affectionately known as 'bubbles', those that had the honour of knowing her well knew this described her perfectly," it said.

The obituary said Wright graduated from Canterbury High School in 2003 and from New Brunswick Community College with a diploma in medical office administration in 2008. She had previously worked on a tree farm, catered and worked in an office before embarking on a career as a home support worker.

A public visitation was set for Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., although there will be no funeral service by request.

An obituary for Robichaud said he is survived by a wife and three children, and there will be no visitation or funeral, in keeping with his wishes.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.

Police in Fredericton said the man accused in one of the deadliest shootings in New Brunswick history had a firearms licence and allegedly used a gun that can be legally obtained in Canada.

During a news conference Monday, police said the long gun investigators believe was used in the attack is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Chief Leanne Fitch also urged the public to be patient, saying the police investigation is "very much active and is focused on finding facts."

Fitch also confirmed one of the officers who responded to the shooting on the city's north side was wearing a camera, although she wouldn't say which officer.

Police said the body camera evidence was downloaded and provided to the RCMP as part of its homicide investigation.

The province's Court of Queen's Bench also issued a publication ban Monday on certain court documents in the case, hours after media reported their contents.

By The Canadian Press