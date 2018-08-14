Man dead after suspected hit-and-run

TORONTO — A 48-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody after a suspected hit-and-run in west-end Toronto late Monday.

Police were initially called to the scene (near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue) for reports of gunshots in the area.

But when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the middle of the street suffering very serious injuries that were consistent with being hit by a car.

Police say a suspect vehicle was found a short time later just a few blocks way and a 40-year-old man was taken into custody.