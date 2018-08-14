Hydro One names new board of directors

TORONTO — A new board of directors has been appointed to Hydro One Ltd. just over a month after its chief executive retired and the entire board resigned en masse.

Ten new board members were named as replacements for Hydro One's previous 14-member board, which resigned last month.

The power utility says Tom Woods will serve as the interim board chair until the new directors can convene to permanently fill the position.

The new board comes in a time of sweeping change for Hydro One.