Waterdown's Janet Creet running for public board trustee

“I ran for my election with the union and I got a taste of what it was like to help out,” she said. “You can initiate change on the floor, but if you are a part of that executive board, part of that committee, I think they listen to you a little bit more than they would listen to others — and I have a lot to say sometimes.”

Creet said her main issue is overcrowding.

“That really bothers me,” she said. “Guy Brown — brand new school — it’s huge, it’s gorgeous, but it’s still not enough to house all the students that we have.

“The fact that we’ve got this big, brand new school and we’ve got portables out back? Why?”

She added Mary Hopkins is “expired.”

“It’s older — it’s infrastructure is failing,” she said. “I would like to see the kids in a better, safer environment.”

In addition, Creet said she would like to see more money put into the safety of Waterdown’s children.

“Crosswalks, crossing guards, sidewalks,” she said.

In terms of French immersion, Creet said she sees the program as a great opportunity for the ward’s youth, but would like to see it expanded further.

“Maybe we can extend it a little further.” she said, “Maybe we can make it that much more accessible.”

“We don’t have the infrastructure to keep up with the growth,” she said. “We need to see more money brought in that way.”

Creet said she has huge concerns with the Ford government’s move to revert to the 1998 sexual education curriculum.

“It’s not up-to-date — that’s my biggest concern,” she said. “Children are exposed to so much sexuality now — it’s unavoidable.

“For them to leave things like sexting and bullying via social media — all of that stuff needs to be included, because that’s what the youth are dealing with,” she said. “My daughter is nine and she’s dealing with it already.”

While Creet said as parents it is important to teach children, she stressed that is an individual decision.

“I would like every child to be educated, not just the ones that have parents who feel like discussing it,” she said. “Maybe they’re not comfortable — whatever the reason is — but I would like them all to learn the same thing so that they’re all on the same page about what’s right and what’s wrong.”

The municipal election is Oct. 22.