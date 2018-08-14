Waterdown's Janet Creet running for public board trustee

Longtime Waterdown resident Janet Creet has thrown her hat in the ring for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s Ward 15 trustee race.
Creet, who has worked as an assembler at Ford in Oakville for 22 years, sits on the Unifor Local 707 women’s committee, as well as acting as the recording secretary.
“I’m a huge union activist,” she said, noting she’s a big proponent for change. “I love seeing things move forward.”
“I love activism, I love standing up for the little guy, I love my community,” she continued. “I’ve grown up here, I’ve seen it change, I know a lot of the parents.”
She added she also volunteers a lot in the community.
“So I get to know people and it would be nice to expand that,” she said. “As much as I know people, I would love to know more people.”
The Waterdown District High School graduate noted she has lived in the Waterdown since she was 15, adding she and her husband Brock have two children, Ella, 9, and Autumn, 5, who attend Guy B. Brown Elementary School.
Creet added she’s been instrumental in rectifying several safety issues at Guy Brown, including latches on playground gates.
“I watched from and outside angle how to get things done and I thought to myself, ‘I’d really like to have more input on that,’” she said. “I thought, “If I’ve got this issue, I wonder what the other parents have issue with? Can I help them?’ How can we make the parents feel better about their children going to school here in Waterdown?’”
The challenger to incumbent Ward 15 trustee Penny Deathe, Creet said she’s been considering running for just over a year.
“I ran for my election with the union and I got a taste of what it was like to help out,” she said. “You can initiate change on the floor, but if you are a part of that executive board, part of that committee, I think they listen to you a little bit more than they would listen to others — and I have a lot to say sometimes.”
Creet said her main issue is overcrowding.
“That really bothers me,” she said. “Guy Brown — brand new school — it’s huge, it’s gorgeous, but it’s still not enough to house all the students that we have.
“The fact that we’ve got this big, brand new school and we’ve got portables out back? Why?”
She added Mary Hopkins is “expired.”
“It’s older — it’s infrastructure is failing,” she said. “I would like to see the kids in a better, safer environment.”
In addition, Creet said she would like to see more money put into the safety of Waterdown’s children.
“Crosswalks, crossing guards, sidewalks,” she said.
In terms of French immersion, Creet said she sees the program as a great opportunity for the ward’s youth, but would like to see it expanded further.
“Maybe we can extend it a little further.” she said, “Maybe we can make it that much more accessible.”
“We don’t have the infrastructure to keep up with the growth,” she said. “We need to see more money brought in that way.”
Creet said she has huge concerns with the Ford government’s move to revert to the 1998 sexual education curriculum.
“It’s not up-to-date — that’s my biggest concern,” she said. “Children are exposed to so much sexuality now — it’s unavoidable.
“For them to leave things like sexting and bullying via social media — all of that stuff needs to be included, because that’s what the youth are dealing with,” she said. “My daughter is nine and she’s dealing with it already.”
While Creet said as parents it is important to teach children, she stressed that is an individual decision.
“I would like every child to be educated, not just the ones that have parents who feel like discussing it,” she said. “Maybe they’re not comfortable — whatever the reason is — but I would like them all to learn the same thing so that they’re all on the same page about what’s right and what’s wrong.”
The municipal election is Oct. 22.
Longtime Waterdown resident Janet Creet has thrown her hat in the ring for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s Ward 15 trustee race.
Creet, who has worked as an assembler at Ford in Oakville for 22 years, sits on the Unifor Local 707 women’s committee, as well as acting as the recording secretary.
“I’m a huge union activist,” she said, noting she’s a big proponent for change. “I love seeing things move forward.”
“I love activism, I love standing up for the little guy, I love my community,” she continued. “I’ve grown up here, I’ve seen it change, I know a lot of the parents.”
She added she also volunteers a lot in the community.
“So I get to know people and it would be nice to expand that,” she said. “As much as I know people, I would love to know more people.”
The Waterdown District High School graduate noted she has lived in the Waterdown since she was 15, adding she and her husband Brock have two children, Ella, 9, and Autumn, 5, who attend Guy B. Brown Elementary School.
Creet added she’s been instrumental in rectifying several safety issues at Guy Brown, including latches on playground gates.
“I watched from and outside angle how to get things done and I thought to myself, ‘I’d really like to have more input on that,’” she said. “I thought, “If I’ve got this issue, I wonder what the other parents have issue with? Can I help them?’ How can we make the parents feel better about their children going to school here in Waterdown?’”
The challenger to incumbent Ward 15 trustee Penny Deathe, Creet said she’s been considering running for just over a year.
“I ran for my election with the union and I got a taste of what it was like to help out,” she said. “You can initiate change on the floor, but if you are a part of that executive board, part of that committee, I think they listen to you a little bit more than they would listen to others — and I have a lot to say sometimes.”
Creet said her main issue is overcrowding.
“That really bothers me,” she said. “Guy Brown — brand new school — it’s huge, it’s gorgeous, but it’s still not enough to house all the students that we have.
“The fact that we’ve got this big, brand new school and we’ve got portables out back? Why?”
She added Mary Hopkins is “expired.”
“It’s older — it’s infrastructure is failing,” she said. “I would like to see the kids in a better, safer environment.”
In addition, Creet said she would like to see more money put into the safety of Waterdown’s children.
“Crosswalks, crossing guards, sidewalks,” she said.
In terms of French immersion, Creet said she sees the program as a great opportunity for the ward’s youth, but would like to see it expanded further.
“Maybe we can extend it a little further.” she said, “Maybe we can make it that much more accessible.”
“We don’t have the infrastructure to keep up with the growth,” she said. “We need to see more money brought in that way.”
Creet said she has huge concerns with the Ford government’s move to revert to the 1998 sexual education curriculum.
“It’s not up-to-date — that’s my biggest concern,” she said. “Children are exposed to so much sexuality now — it’s unavoidable.
“For them to leave things like sexting and bullying via social media — all of that stuff needs to be included, because that’s what the youth are dealing with,” she said. “My daughter is nine and she’s dealing with it already.”
While Creet said as parents it is important to teach children, she stressed that is an individual decision.
“I would like every child to be educated, not just the ones that have parents who feel like discussing it,” she said. “Maybe they’re not comfortable — whatever the reason is — but I would like them all to learn the same thing so that they’re all on the same page about what’s right and what’s wrong.”
The municipal election is Oct. 22.
Longtime Waterdown resident Janet Creet has thrown her hat in the ring for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s Ward 15 trustee race.
Creet, who has worked as an assembler at Ford in Oakville for 22 years, sits on the Unifor Local 707 women’s committee, as well as acting as the recording secretary.
“I’m a huge union activist,” she said, noting she’s a big proponent for change. “I love seeing things move forward.”
“I love activism, I love standing up for the little guy, I love my community,” she continued. “I’ve grown up here, I’ve seen it change, I know a lot of the parents.”
She added she also volunteers a lot in the community.
“So I get to know people and it would be nice to expand that,” she said. “As much as I know people, I would love to know more people.”
The Waterdown District High School graduate noted she has lived in the Waterdown since she was 15, adding she and her husband Brock have two children, Ella, 9, and Autumn, 5, who attend Guy B. Brown Elementary School.
Creet added she’s been instrumental in rectifying several safety issues at Guy Brown, including latches on playground gates.
“I watched from and outside angle how to get things done and I thought to myself, ‘I’d really like to have more input on that,’” she said. “I thought, “If I’ve got this issue, I wonder what the other parents have issue with? Can I help them?’ How can we make the parents feel better about their children going to school here in Waterdown?’”
The challenger to incumbent Ward 15 trustee Penny Deathe, Creet said she’s been considering running for just over a year.
“I ran for my election with the union and I got a taste of what it was like to help out,” she said. “You can initiate change on the floor, but if you are a part of that executive board, part of that committee, I think they listen to you a little bit more than they would listen to others — and I have a lot to say sometimes.”
Creet said her main issue is overcrowding.
“That really bothers me,” she said. “Guy Brown — brand new school — it’s huge, it’s gorgeous, but it’s still not enough to house all the students that we have.
“The fact that we’ve got this big, brand new school and we’ve got portables out back? Why?”
She added Mary Hopkins is “expired.”
“It’s older — it’s infrastructure is failing,” she said. “I would like to see the kids in a better, safer environment.”
In addition, Creet said she would like to see more money put into the safety of Waterdown’s children.
“Crosswalks, crossing guards, sidewalks,” she said.
In terms of French immersion, Creet said she sees the program as a great opportunity for the ward’s youth, but would like to see it expanded further.
“Maybe we can extend it a little further.” she said, “Maybe we can make it that much more accessible.”
“We don’t have the infrastructure to keep up with the growth,” she said. “We need to see more money brought in that way.”
Creet said she has huge concerns with the Ford government’s move to revert to the 1998 sexual education curriculum.
“It’s not up-to-date — that’s my biggest concern,” she said. “Children are exposed to so much sexuality now — it’s unavoidable.
“For them to leave things like sexting and bullying via social media — all of that stuff needs to be included, because that’s what the youth are dealing with,” she said. “My daughter is nine and she’s dealing with it already.”
While Creet said as parents it is important to teach children, she stressed that is an individual decision.
“I would like every child to be educated, not just the ones that have parents who feel like discussing it,” she said. “Maybe they’re not comfortable — whatever the reason is — but I would like them all to learn the same thing so that they’re all on the same page about what’s right and what’s wrong.”
The municipal election is Oct. 22.