Lawyers discuss trial dates in Norman case

OTTAWA — Lawyers are getting closer to pinning down dates for the trial phase of a high-profile case involving Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, accused of leaking sensitive information to a Quebec shipyard.

The matter is slated to return to an Ontario court Sept. 4 following a brief hearing today.

Crown lawyer Jeannine Plamondon says prosecution and defence counsel are discussing tentative dates for pre-trial motions.

Norman was charged in March with breach of trust following a criminal investigation into the alleged disclosure of classified government information.