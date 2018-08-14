Man suffers serious injuries at Waterdown construction site

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a 31-year-old Toronto man suffered severe injuries in an accident involving a forklift truck at a Waterdown construction site Monday, Aug. 13.
Ministry of Labour spokesperson Janet Deline said the worker was employed Uni-Star Masonry Ltd.
“The worker was operating a piece of machinery when it rolled over and pinned the worker,” she said. “We understand that EMS attended and the worker was transported to hospital.”
She noted a ministry inspector attended the scene and ordered the construction company, Buckingham Gate Homes Ltd., to not disturb the scene.
Deline said the investigation is ongoing.
Hamilton Police Service spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart said in an email that police responded to a residential construction site in the area on Mountain Brow Drive and Flanders Drive shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday.
Steward noted the 31-year-old man suffered the injuries after an accident involving a forklift truck.
Hamilton paramedic Supt. Dave Thompson confirmed the man was stabilized on scene and transported to the regional trauma centre.
