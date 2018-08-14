Man suffers serious injuries at Waterdown construction site

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a 31-year-old Toronto man suffered severe injuries in an accident involving a forklift truck at a Waterdown construction site Monday, Aug. 13.

Ministry of Labour spokesperson Janet Deline said the worker was employed Uni-Star Masonry Ltd.

“The worker was operating a piece of machinery when it rolled over and pinned the worker,” she said. “We understand that EMS attended and the worker was transported to hospital.”

She noted a ministry inspector attended the scene and ordered the construction company, Buckingham Gate Homes Ltd., to not disturb the scene.