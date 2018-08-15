Ontario appoints new chair of Metrolinx

TORONTO — The Ontario government has appointed a new chair of the board for Ontario's provincial transit agency, Metrolinx.

Donald Wright, the chair of Cinaport Capital Inc. and former chair of Via Rail, has been chosen to succeed Robert Prichard, who resigned last month.

The government says the job comes with a $146,700 salary.

It says Wright has worked in the investment industry for close to four decades and has held senior positions with firms in Canada and abroad.