Man killed as two motorcycles crash

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say a 35-year-old man from Oakville, Ont., has been killed in a crash involving two motorcycles.

The incident happened in Oakville on Tuesday afternoon when a rider making a left turn collided with an oncoming motorcycle.

The victim, who has not been named, was thrown from his motorcycle and died from his injuries.

Police also say the other rider remained on scene and co-operated with investigators.