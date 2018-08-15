Batteries taken from construction signs: police

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police in Kingston, Ont., say they are investigating after batteries were stolen from construction sign trailers throughout the city.
Kingston police say removing the batteries of the signs, which notify drivers of collisions and construction zones, can create a danger to the public.
Police say the thieves may be using tools to remove the batteries.
They are urging anyone who sees anything suspicious around these signs to call police.
By The Canadian Press
