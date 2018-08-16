Greens not running against Singh in Burnaby South

VICTORIA — The Green party will not run a candidate against NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in the riding of Burnaby South.

Green Leader Elizabeth May says the decision is an extension of a "leader's courtesy," a long-standing Canadian parliamentary tradition that facilitates a newly elected party leader's entry to the House of Commons in an unopposed byelection.

She says in a statement the Greens believe it is right to step aside to allow the leader of "an important part of the political spectrum" to serve in Parliament.

Singh announced his candidacy for the federal riding after New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart indicated he was stepping aside to run for mayor of Vancouver.